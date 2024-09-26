Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,958,400 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 12,845,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59,584.0 days.
Rightmove Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVF remained flat at $8.75 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.48.
Rightmove Company Profile
