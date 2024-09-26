Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 695,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 55,967 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

RIO stock opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

