Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Decreased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,369 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,592 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Rio Tinto Group worth $89,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after buying an additional 1,738,752 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 249.5% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 47.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.4 %

RIO opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

