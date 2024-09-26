Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rio2 in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Rio2’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.10 price target on shares of Rio2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Rio2 Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Rio2 stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$207.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 24.96. Rio2 has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.66.
Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Rio2
Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rio2
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.