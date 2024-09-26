RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,500 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 8,926,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.6 days.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. 2,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,636. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.