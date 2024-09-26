RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,501,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE RSF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,519. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
