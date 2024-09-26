Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Riverside Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 49,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

