Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.91.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

RIVN stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,565 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 552.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

