Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.98. 13,832,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 40,197,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

