RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 8.7% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) traded up 8.7% on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.87. 5,257,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,902,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.91.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 18.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 7,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

