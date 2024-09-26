RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 8.7% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.87. 5,257,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,902,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
RLX Technology Stock Up 9.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.91.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 18.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.