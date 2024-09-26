Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,410,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 14.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after acquiring an additional 479,384 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

