Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $320.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.31), with a volume of 19037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.42).

Robert Walters Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.00 million, a PE ratio of 4,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Robert Walters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Robert Walters

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 25,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £94,500 ($126,539.90). 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

