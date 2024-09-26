Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Down 1.8%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75. 200,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,084% from the average session volume of 16,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Robex Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$414.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Robex Resources had a negative net margin of 33.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of C$39.32 million during the quarter.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

