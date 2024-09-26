Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. Roblox comprises approximately 8.3% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $437,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Roblox by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,341 shares of company stock worth $33,302,376. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

