Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 37 ($0.50) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 169.13% from the stock’s current price.
Rockhopper Exploration Trading Down 1.4 %
Rockhopper Exploration stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 13.75 ($0.18). The stock had a trading volume of 783,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,389. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.87. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 15.45 ($0.21). The stock has a market cap of £88.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,374.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Rockhopper Exploration
