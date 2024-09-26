Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 37 ($0.50) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 169.13% from the stock’s current price.

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Down 1.4 %

Rockhopper Exploration stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 13.75 ($0.18). The stock had a trading volume of 783,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,389. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.87. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 15.45 ($0.21). The stock has a market cap of £88.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,374.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

