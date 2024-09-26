Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.69

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.69 and traded as high as C$58.00. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$58.00, with a volume of 1,525 shares.
Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.70%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
