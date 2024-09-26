Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Director Financial Lp Qvt Sells 876,000 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 876,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $10,354,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,179,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,160,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,468,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

