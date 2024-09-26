Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Director Sells $4,276,764.24 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) Director Keith S. Manchester sold 368,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $4,276,764.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,412,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,408,904.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 8,468,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,392. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
