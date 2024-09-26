ROK Resources Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (CVE:ROK)

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ROK Resources in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark dropped their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

ROK Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

ROK stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. ROK Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

