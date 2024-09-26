Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 238.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,135. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

