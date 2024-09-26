Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Roku by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,135 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.10.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

