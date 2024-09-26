Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 2.9%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.74 and last traded at $71.85. 1,211,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,542,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.10.

Roku Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 17.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

