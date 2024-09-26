Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 114.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

ROL stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

