Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Short Interest Update

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Roma Green Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ ROMA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 195,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Roma Green Finance has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Get Roma Green Finance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roma Green Finance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Roma Green Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roma Green Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roma Green Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.