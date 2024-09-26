Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $616.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $616.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

ROP opened at $548.36 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

