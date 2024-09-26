Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $548.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $547.58 and a 200-day moving average of $545.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

