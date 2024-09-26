Roth Capital Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $21.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

