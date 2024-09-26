Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.56

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.56 and last traded at $124.38, with a volume of 46398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,566,000 after buying an additional 964,898 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,956 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,790,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,217,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,490,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,641,000 after buying an additional 1,076,974 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

