Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 93,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.31.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $177.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $179.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.