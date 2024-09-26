Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Armor Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Royal Gold makes up about 10.9% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armor Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.18% of Royal Gold worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

RGLD opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $147.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.76.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

