Royal Gold, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Raymond James has a “Outperformer” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RGLD. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.76. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 13,938.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $327,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

