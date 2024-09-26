RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 3.6%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.10. 361,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,703,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RES shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get RPC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RES

RPC Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.18 million. RPC had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 304,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.