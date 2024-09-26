RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RTX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 561,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

RTX opened at $120.90 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

