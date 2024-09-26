RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.64 and last traded at $121.46. 764,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,986,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

