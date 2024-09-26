Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROMJF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Rubicon Organics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

About Rubicon Organics

See Also

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

