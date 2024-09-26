Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.42

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.42 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 273.50 ($3.66). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.72), with a volume of 949,579 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £973.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,323.81 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is presently -1,904.76%.

In other Ruffer Investment news, insider Colleen McHugh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £13,950 ($18,679.70). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

