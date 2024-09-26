RW Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RW Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.3% of RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,934,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,218,000 after acquiring an additional 409,491 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 545.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 743.1% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 55,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average of $202.14. The company has a market cap of $598.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

