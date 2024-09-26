RXO (NYSE:RXO) PT Lowered to $16.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 42.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of RXO opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.35. RXO has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RXO will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RXO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RXO by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of RXO by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RXO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of RXO by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

