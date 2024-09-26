Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $121.85.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

