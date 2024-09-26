Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 70,046 Shares

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $586,985.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,346,812 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $37,672.38.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.35. 26,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth about $2,833,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter valued at $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

