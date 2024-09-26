Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Position Increased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,562,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $39,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

