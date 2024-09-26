Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the August 31st total of 146,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sadot Group Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of SDOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 205,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,068. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Sadot Group has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.00 million. Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sadot Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

