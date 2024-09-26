Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Short Interest Update

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 424,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Safe and Green Development Stock Performance

Shares of SGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 35,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,172. Safe and Green Development has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

