Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in September

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.7 days.
Safran Trading Up 0.1 %
SAFRF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $238.55. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499. Safran has a 52-week low of $150.56 and a 52-week high of $244.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.26.
Safran Company Profile
