Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Dorsal Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Dorsal Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 5.3% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Salesforce worth $154,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,018 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $524,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $524,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,033 shares of company stock worth $16,699,397 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $274.09 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $262.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.73.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

