Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Darlington Partners Capital Management LP

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,198 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 12.9% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $272,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. raised its position in Salesforce by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.73.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $274.09 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.66. The firm has a market cap of $262.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $295,425.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,813.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,033 shares of company stock worth $16,699,397. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

