Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.50

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 13800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Sampo Oyj will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

