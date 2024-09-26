Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $3,691,536.48 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $3,691,536.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,216,747.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00.

Samsara Trading Down 1.7 %

IOT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $11,693,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,736,000 after buying an additional 69,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $4,225,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

