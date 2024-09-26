Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Director Richard Mulligan Sells 150,000 Shares

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,620,333.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 13.6 %

Sana Biotechnology stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,945. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $945.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.45. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANA shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sana Biotechnology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.