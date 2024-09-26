Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 8%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 265,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,297,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 12.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $934.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 413,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 437,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 112,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

